Brazil energy group Cosan net income up 14.5% -filing

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio CSAN3.SA, one of Brazil’s largest energy and logistics companies, said on Tuesday it posted a quarterly net profit of 395.7 million reais ($99 million), up 14.5% from a year earlier.

Cosan, which partners with Royal Dutch Shell Plc in Brazil’s largest sugar producer and second-largest fuel distributor Raízen, said in a securities filing that quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a common gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, reached 1.44 billion reais, up 21.4% from a year ago and slightly above a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 1.43 billion reais. ($1 = 3.9928 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Roberto Samora; Editing by Peter Cooney)