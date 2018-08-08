Brazilian energy, logistics group Cosan posts 64.3 mln reais 2nd-qtr loss

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s energy and logistics group Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio posted a quarterly net loss of 64.3 million reais ($17.05 million) on Wednesday, slightly better than the 76 million reais loss a year earlier, the company said in a market filing.

Cosan, which is a partner of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in the 50-50 joint venture Raízen, the world’s largest sugar producer, reported an Ebitda of 803 million reais, stable compared to the same period last year.