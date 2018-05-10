FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 12:00 AM / in an hour

Brazil's Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio , one of Brazil’s largest energy and logistics companies, on Thursday posted a quarterly net profit of 345.7 million reais ($97.36 million), up 68.4 percent from a year earlier, on lower financial costs and better operational performance.

Cosan, which partners with Royal Dutch Shell Plc in Brazil’s largest sugar producer and second largest fuel distributor Raízen, said in a securities filing that quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization reached 1.3 billion reais, up 11 percent from a year ago and above a Reuters consensus estimate of 1.24 billion reais. ($1 = 3.5506 reais) (Reporting by Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Leslie Adler)

