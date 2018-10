(Changes story tag for some subscribers)

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy and logistic company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio said on Wednesday in a securities filing that it is studying the incorporation of Cosan Logistica SA.

Cosan said the transaction could reduce operating expenses and optimize the group’s corporate structure. A potential incorporation should take up to 12 months, the company added in the filing.