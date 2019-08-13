Brazil's Cosan says JV with Mexico's FEMSA to open 500 OXXO stores

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s energy and logistic group Cosan SA said on Tuesday the joint venture formed between Raízen and Mexico’s FEMSA to explore the convenience market in Brazil will open 500 stores with the OXXO brand in the next three years.

Cosan is a partner of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in the JV Raízen, who signed the deal with FEMSA earlier this month. The new venture, valued at 1.12 billion reais ($283.12 million), will also manage the Select stores at Shell service stations in Brazil.