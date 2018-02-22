FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 10:02 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Brazil's Cosan quarterly net profit rises to 686 mln reais

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported on Thursday a net profit in the quarter ended Dec. 31 of 686 million reais ($211.10 million) compared with 183 million reais a year earlier.

Cosan, which is a partner of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in the world’s largest sugar maker Raízen, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of 2.19 billion reais versus 1.35 billion reais in the same period in 2016. ($1 = 3.2497 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese)

