FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
COSCO Shipping Energy plans $814 mln share sale
Sections
Featured
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Health
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Ousted Catalan leader agrees to election, summoned to court
Spain
Ousted Catalan leader agrees to election, summoned to court
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 1, 2017 / 1:01 AM / in 2 hours

COSCO Shipping Energy plans $814 mln share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co Ltd said it would issue 5.4 billion yuan ($814 million) worth of shares, to fund construction of 14 oil tankers and to complete the purchase of other two oil tankers.

The shipping group plans to issue 806.41 million A shares to up to 10 investors. Its state-owned parent, China COSCO Shipping Corp Ltd, will buy 4.2 billion yuan worth of shares, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday.

Trading of its A shares in Shanghai and H shares in Hong Kong will resume on Wednesday. Its Shanghai shares were halted from trade on Oct. 27, and H-shares were suspended on Oct. 31.

$1 = 6.6 yuan Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.