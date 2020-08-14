Jurors have wide berth to assess medical damages in maritime tort cases-US appeals court

A federal appeals court on Friday said juries may take into account “any relevant evidence” including the amounts billed, amounts paid and expert testimony when determining the reasonable value of medical damages to be awarded in maritime tort cases.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta said a lower court judge erred in awarding Joyce Higgs just $16,326, less than one-third what the jury found reasonable, for her medical bills stemming from a Christmas Eve 2014 accident aboard a cruise ship operated by the defendant Costa Crociere SpA.

