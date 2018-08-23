FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 10:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Costa Group annual profit doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Costa Group Holdings Ltd, Australia’s biggest horticultural firm, reported a doubling in full-year attributable profit, helped by strong performance in its produce and international segments and one-off items.

Full-year profit attributable rose 99.5 percent to A$115.2 million ($84.28 million), from A$57.7 million last year. The net profit includes A$48.3 million gain from consolidation of 49 percent interest in Moroccan joint venture, African Blue.

The firm announced a final dividend of 7.0 Australian cents per share, same as a year ago. ($1 = 1.3669 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

