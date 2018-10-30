FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 7:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Costa Rica's central bank says tax reform should be approved soon

1 Min Read

SAN JOSE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Costa Rica could face difficulty servicing its public debt obligations if President Carlos Alvarado’s proposed fiscal reform is not approved soon, Central Bank President Rodrigo Cubero told Reuters in an interview.

Costa Rica’s external and domestic government debt is equivalent to 53 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), exposing its economy to the whims of rising interest rates and foreign exchange fluctuations, Cubero said late on Monday. (Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Anthony Esposito)

