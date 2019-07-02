Costa Rica coffee exports slide 18% in June

SAN JOSE, July 2 (Reuters) - Costa Rican coffee exports fell 18% in June compared with the same month last year, according to data released by national coffee institute ICAFE on Tuesday.

Costa Rica, one of Central America’s smaller producers but known for its high-quality beans, shipped 136,112 60-kg bags in June.

During the first eight months of the current 2018-19 harvesting season, Costa Rica exported 858,505 bags, down about 13% compared with the same eight-month period during the 2017-18 crop.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which together produce about a fifth of the world’s arabica beans, runs from October through September. (Reporting by Alvaro Murillo Editing by Leslie Adler)