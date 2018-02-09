FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 8:13 PM / in a day

Costa Rica to lift 30-year ban on planting robusta coffee trees -agriculture ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN JOSE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Costa Rica will join other coffee-producing nations in the region and start planting robusta, lifting a 30 year-ban on a crop that is more resistant to diseases and rising temperatures than arabica trees, the Minister of Agriculture said on Friday.

The agriculture ministry has issued a resolution that would allow for the production of robusta varieties, but it still needs to be signed by President Luis Guillermo Solis before it takes effect. (Reporting by Enrique Andres Pretel; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Chris Reese)

