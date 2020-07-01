Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
Costa Rican coffee exports rise 5.6% year-on-year in June

SAN JOSE, July 1 (Reuters) - Costa Rican coffee exports rose 5.6% in June, according to national coffee institute ICAFE data released on Wednesday, reversing course after a substantial dip the month before.

Coffee shipments totaled 144,389 60-kg bags in June, compared to 136,676 bags in the same month last year, the data showed.

Costa Rica, one of the region’s smaller coffee producers, but known for its high-quality beans, exported 841,697 bags during the first nine months of the 2019/2020 harvesting season, down 2% from the same period a year earlier.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which together produce about a fifth of the world’s arabica beans, runs from October through September.

Local farmers have warned that the coronavirus has led to a foreign labor shortage, raising fears that there won’t be enough workers to pick the harvest. (Reporting by Alvaro Murillo, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

