Aug 24 (Reuters) - An Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Costa Rica on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake, which was revised from an earlier magnitude of 6.0, was at a shallow depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), EMSC said. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)