Aug 17 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.2 quake struck southern Costa Rica on Friday, close to the border with Panama, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake’s epicenter was 2 km (1.24 miles) west of the town of Golfito.

A magnitude 6.2 quake is considered strong and capable of causing severe damage. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington;)