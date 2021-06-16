Costa Rica rejects delivery of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, says it is not effective enough

FILE PHOTO: A health care worker prepares doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination centre as the sanitary authority starts a vaccination campaign for under 30-year-old people in Santiago, Chile May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rican health authorities on Wednesday said that after studying the available clinical studies they had decided to reject the delivery of Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine for the time being, saying it was not effective enough.

Earlier this month however, Uruguay released real-world data on the impact of Sinovac’s vaccine among its population that showed it was over 90% effective in preventing intensive care admissions and deaths.