Healthcare & Pharma

Costa Rica rejects delivery of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, says it is not effective enough

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A health care worker prepares doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination centre as the sanitary authority starts a vaccination campaign for under 30-year-old people in Santiago, Chile May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rican health authorities on Wednesday said that after studying the available clinical studies they had decided to reject the delivery of Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine for the time being, saying it was not effective enough.

Earlier this month however, Uruguay released real-world data on the impact of Sinovac’s vaccine among its population that showed it was over 90% effective in preventing intensive care admissions and deaths.

Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

