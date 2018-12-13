Company News
December 13, 2018 / 9:25 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Costco quarterly revenue misses estimates

1 Min Read

(Corrects analysts’ estimates to $35.54 billion in paragraph 2)

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates, as it cut prices and invested more in its online business to compete with Amazon and Walmart.

Total revenue rose 10.2 percent to $35.07 billion, missing analysts’ estimates of $35.54 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Comparable-store sales, excluding the impact of fuel and currency changes, rose 7.5 percent for the first quarter ended Nov. 25, well above analysts’ average estimate of 5.8 percent. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.