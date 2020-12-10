Costco beats quarterly revenue estimates

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Membership-only retail chain Costco Wholesale Corp beat market estimates for first-quarter revenue on Thursday as pandemic-wary consumers staying at home bought more frozen foods, liquor and home-furnishing products.

Total revenue rose to $43.21 billion in the quarter ended Nov. 22 from $37.04 billion a year earlier, versus a Refinitiv IBES estimate of $42.42 billion. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)