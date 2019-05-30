Costco quarterly revenue beats estimates

May 30 (Reuters) - Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, helped by its online business and a rise in membership fees.

Comparable-store sales, excluding the impact of fuel prices and currency changes, rose 5.6% in the third quarter ended May 12, above analysts’ average estimate of a 5.48% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company’s total revenue rose to $34.74 billion from $32.36 billion, beating estimates of $34.71 billion. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)