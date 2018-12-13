CORRECTED-Costco quarterly revenue beats estimates

(Corrects to show revenue beat estimates in headline, paragraph 1 and 2, not missed)

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates.

Total revenue rose 10.2 percent to $35.07 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $34.80 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Comparable-store sales, excluding the impact of fuel and currency changes, rose 7.5 percent for the first quarter ended Nov. 25, well above analysts’ average estimate of 5.8 percent. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)