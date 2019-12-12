Company News
December 12, 2019 / 9:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Costco quarterly revenue misses estimates

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, hit by a slowdown in e-commerce sales growth.

The company’s total revenue rose to $37.04 billion from $35.07 billion. Analysts, on average, had expected $37.25 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $844 million, or $1.90 per share, for the first quarter ended Nov. 24, from $767 million, or $1.73 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below