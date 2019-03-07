Costco reports 7 pct rise in quarterly revenue

March 7 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, sending its shares up 2.5 percent in extended trading.

Comparable-store sales, excluding the impact of fuel price and currency changes, rose 6.7 percent in the second quarter ended Feb. 17, in line with analysts’ average estimate, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company’s total revenue rose to $35.4 billion from $33 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)