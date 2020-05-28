Company News
May 28, 2020 / 8:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Costco Wholesale revenue rises 7.3% on coronavirus-induced stockpiling

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp reported a 7.3% increase in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as people stocked up on essentials before hunkering down in their homes to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Total revenue rose to $37.27 billion from $34.74 billion last year, driven by a jump in online sales.

Net income attributable to Costco fell to $838 million, or $1.89 per share, in the third quarter ended May 10, from $906 million, or $2.05 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below