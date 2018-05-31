FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
May 31, 2018 / 8:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Warehouse club operator Costco quarterly sales top estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday reported quarterly revenue and comparable store sales that topped analysts’ estimates, helped by a rise in membership fees and online sales.

Same-store sales, excluding fluctuations in gas prices and currencies, rose 7 percent in the reported quarter, beating analysts’ estimate of a 5.4 percent rise, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Costco rose to $750 million, or $1.70 per share, in the third quarter ended May 13 from $700 million, or $1.59 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 12.1 percent to $32.36 billion, beating average analysts’ estimate of $31.91 billion. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.