FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
June 19, 2018 / 12:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Cotiviti to be taken private in $4.9 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Healthcare analytics company Cotiviti Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it would be acquired by private equity firm Veritas Capital in a deal valued at $4.9 billion.

Cotiviti shareholders will receive $44.75 in cash per share, a premium of 12.2 percent to Monday’s close and Veritas Capital said it would assume all of Cotiviti’s outstanding debt.

Cotiviti provides payment accuracy and analytics-driven solutions for insurers, other risk-bearing healthcare organizations and retailers. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.