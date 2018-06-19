Cotiviti to be taken private in $4.9 bln deal

June 19 (Reuters) - Healthcare analytics company Cotiviti Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it would be acquired by private equity firm Veritas Capital in a deal valued at $4.9 billion.

Cotiviti shareholders will receive $44.75 in cash per share, a premium of 12.2 percent to Monday’s close and Veritas Capital said it would assume all of Cotiviti’s outstanding debt.

Cotiviti provides payment accuracy and analytics-driven solutions for insurers, other risk-bearing healthcare organizations and retailers. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)