ABIDJAN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast cotton output for the 2019/2020 season is forecast to hit a record 510,000 tonnes, up from about 468,000 tonnes in the previous season, the cotton ginners’ association said on Wednesday.

“The rains were good during sowing and the farmers received the inputs they needed,” Christophe N’Dri, the executive secretary of the association, told Reuters. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Anna Pujol-Mazzini and Jan Harvey)