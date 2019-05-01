UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast 2019/20 cotton exports to hit record high -USDA attache

(Adds details from report)

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast, Africa’s fourth-largest cotton producer, is expected to export record amounts of cotton in the 2019/20 season, according to an report by a U.S. Department of Agriculture attache published on Wednesday.

Ivorian cotton exports in 2019/20 are forecast at 875,000 bales, a new record, as yields improve and the area dedicated to cotton production expands. Overall production for 2019/20 is forecast at 925,000 bales.

The Ivorian government has a one million bale production target for 2020/2021.

“Assuming normal conditions, the country appears poised to solidify its status as one of Africa’s major exporters behind only Mali, Benin, and Burkina Faso,” the report said.

Almost all of the cotton Ivory Coast produces is exported for further processing elsewhere. The Ivorian textile industry struggles to compete globally, a challenge that is expected to persist, the report said. Bangladesh is the top importer of Ivorian cotton.

To read the full report, click: bit.ly/2vyBFrn (Reporting by Ayenat Mersie Editing by Alistair Bell)