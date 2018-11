Nov 12 (Reuters) - Coty Inc said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Camillo Pane has resigned and will be replaced by Pierre Laubies, the former CEO of Dutch coffee company Jacobs Douwe Egberts.

Laubies’ appointment is effective immediately, the beauty products company said. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)