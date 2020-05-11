Funds News
May 11, 2020 / 10:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-Coty to sell majority stake in hair care brands to KKR in $4.3 bln deal

1 Min Read

(Corrects typo in first paragraph)

May 11 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Coty Inc on Monday said it had agreed to sell a majority of its professional beauty and retail hair businesses, including Wella and Clairol brands, to investment firm KKR in a deal valued at $4.3 billion.

Under the deal, the businesses will become a standalone company, with KKR acquiring a 60% stake and Coty retaining the rest.

Coty also said third-quarter sales declined 23% on a reported basis to $1.53 billion in the three months ended March 31. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below