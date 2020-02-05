Funds News
February 5, 2020 / 11:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Professional beauty products drive Coty quarterly revenue beat

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Coty Inc reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, bolstered by strong demand for its professional beauty products.

Net revenue fell to $2.35 billion from $2.51 billion, but were still ahead of analysts’ estimates of $2.34 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $21.1 million, or three cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $960.6 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

