Professional beauty products drive Coty quarterly revenue beat

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Coty Inc reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, bolstered by strong demand for its professional beauty products.

Net revenue fell to $2.35 billion from $2.51 billion, but were still ahead of analysts’ estimates of $2.34 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $21.1 million, or three cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $960.6 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)