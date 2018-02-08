Coty profit more than doubles on luxury fragrances, makeup demand

Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. beauty products maker Coty Inc reported a net profit that more than doubled, driven by strong demand for Tiffany & Co and Gucci Bloom fragrances, as well as for makeup brand Younique.

Net income attributable to the company more than doubled to $109.2 million, or 15 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $46.8 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $2.64 billion from $2.30 billion. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)