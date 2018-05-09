FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 10:38 AM / in 25 minutes

Coty reports 9.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Beauty products maker Coty Inc reported a 9.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand for Burberry Beauty, as well as for makeup brand Younique.

Net loss attributable to Coty Inc narrowed to $77 million or 10 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31 from a loss of $164.2 million or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $2.22 billion from $2.03 billion. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Jaslein Mahil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
