FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 21, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Coty's quarterly sales misses due to supply-chain disruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Beauty products maker Coty Inc missed quarterly sales estimates on Tuesday, hurt by short-term supply chain disruptions that hit consumer beauty products sales, its biggest business.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $181.3 million, or 24 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30 from $304.8 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose nearly 3 percent to $2.30 billion. Analysts were expecting net revenue of $2.32 billion. (Reporting by Jaslein Mahil and Soundarya J; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.