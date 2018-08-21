Coty's quarterly sales misses due to supply-chain disruption

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Beauty products maker Coty Inc missed quarterly sales estimates on Tuesday, hurt by short-term supply chain disruptions that hit consumer beauty products sales, its biggest business.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $181.3 million, or 24 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30 from $304.8 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose nearly 3 percent to $2.30 billion. Analysts were expecting net revenue of $2.32 billion. (Reporting by Jaslein Mahil and Soundarya J; Editing by Arun Koyyur)