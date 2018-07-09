Alimentation Couche-Tard profit jumps 41.5 pct

July 9 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc reported a 41.5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Monday as the world’s second-biggest convenience store operator benefited from its acquisition of Holiday Stationstores and CST Brands.

The net income attributable rose to $392.7 million, or 70 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 29, from $277.6 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue jumped to $13.61 billion from $9.62 billion. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti and Arjun Pancahdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)