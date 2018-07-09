FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 9, 2018 / 9:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Alimentation Couche-Tard profit jumps 41.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc reported a 41.5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Monday as the world’s second-biggest convenience store operator benefited from its acquisition of Holiday Stationstores and CST Brands.

The net income attributable rose to $392.7 million, or 70 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 29, from $277.6 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue jumped to $13.61 billion from $9.62 billion. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti and Arjun Pancahdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.