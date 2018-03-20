Canada's Couche-Tard quarterly profit rises 62 pct

March 20 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc reported a 62 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday as the world’s second biggest convenience store operator benefited from a $196.3 million gain due to changes in the U.S. tax law.

The company’s net income rose to $463.9 million, or 82 cents per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 4, from $287 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue for the Laval, Quebec-based company jumped to $15.79 billion from $11.42 billion.