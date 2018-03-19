Council of Europe Development Bank chooses 7yr tenor

LONDON, March 19 (IFR) -

* Will be a EUR500m no-grow 7yr, launch in the near future. RegS, Lux listing, 1k/1k denoms. Manufacturer target markets are eligible counterparties, professional clients and retail (all distribution channels). (8:10am)

COUNCIL OF EUROPE DEVELOPMENT BANK, rated Aa1/AA+/AA+ (st/pos/st), has mandated Credit Agricole CIB, DZ BANK, Goldman Sachs International and Rabobank as Joint bookrunners to arrange a series of investor meetings across Europe in preparation for a potential 7-10 year euro-denominated Reg S Social Inclusion Bond transaction which will follow, subject to market conditions. FCA/ICMA stabilisation. The manufacturer target markets (MIFID II product governance) as assessed by the lead managers are eligible counterparties, professional clients and retail (all distribution channels). (March 5)