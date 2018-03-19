FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 19, 2018 / 8:14 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Council of Europe Development Bank chooses 7yr tenor

Julian Baker

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (IFR) -

* Will be a EUR500m no-grow 7yr, launch in the near future. RegS, Lux listing, 1k/1k denoms. Manufacturer target markets are eligible counterparties, professional clients and retail (all distribution channels). (8:10am)

COUNCIL OF EUROPE DEVELOPMENT BANK, rated Aa1/AA+/AA+ (st/pos/st), has mandated Credit Agricole CIB, DZ BANK, Goldman Sachs International and Rabobank as Joint bookrunners to arrange a series of investor meetings across Europe in preparation for a potential 7-10 year euro-denominated Reg S Social Inclusion Bond transaction which will follow, subject to market conditions. FCA/ICMA stabilisation. The manufacturer target markets (MIFID II product governance) as assessed by the lead managers are eligible counterparties, professional clients and retail (all distribution channels). (March 5)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.