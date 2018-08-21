FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 4:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Chinese developer Country Garden H1 core profit jumps 80 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Country Garden said on Tuesday its core profit in the first six months jumped 80 percent, thanks to higher revenue and margins.

The top Chinese property developer by sales said in a statement its core profit, which excludes revaluation gains and non-recurring items, rose to 13 billion yuan ($1.9 billion).

Net profit leapt 72.5 percent to 12.9 billion yuan, while revenue was up 70 percent at 131.9 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

