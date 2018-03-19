Country Garden plans spin-off of property services unit, list in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, March 19 (Reuters) - Country Garden, China’s largest property developer by sales, said on Monday it plans to spin-off its property services unit and list it in Hong Kong, three months after it suspended a plan to float in Shanghai.
The company said in December it had decided to withdraw its application for the Shanghai listing, over a year after it applied to the Chinese securities regulator, citing a change in government policies.
Country Garden said in a filing on Monday it has submitted a listing application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and it plans to float the property unit without raising fresh capital.
“The spin-off would allow CG Services to gain direct access to the capital markets for equity and/or debt financing to fund its existing operations and future expansion without reliance on the company, thereby accelerating its expansion and improving its operating and financial performance,” Country Garden said.
