Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 23, 2020 / 7:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Countryside Properties posts 65% surge in order book

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Countryside Properties reported a 65% surge in its order book for the first quarter, boosted partly by higher demand for affordable homes.

The company’s forward order book rose to 1.57 billion pounds ($2.06 billion) in the reported period from 946 million pounds a year earlier, with private orders rising 46%.

“The business is performing well and we enter the second quarter of FY 2020 with strong customer demand across all tenures and a record forward order book,” Chief Executive Officer Iain McPherson said.

$1 = 0.7608 pounds Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

