Countryside chairman to step down after investor pressure; annual profit drops

Dec 3 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Countryside Properties Plc said on Thursday its Chairman David Howell would step down from the board in 2021, a day after its third-largest investor called for his ouster as part of efforts to break up the company.

Countryside, which appointed Rothschild & Co to advise on separation of its housebuilding unit, also reported a 77% slump in annual adjusted operating profit to 54.2 million pounds ($72.64 million), hit by a 30% fall in home completions during the year due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.