UK's Countryside to shift focus to its Partnerships business

July 7 (Reuters) - UK housebuilder Countryside Properties said on Wednesday that it will focus solely on it Partnerships business following a strategic review of the potential separation of its housebuilding segment.
The company’s Partnerships business delivers buildings in partnership with housing associations, public bodies and institutional private rental operators. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
