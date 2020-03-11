Countrywide fails to complete sale of LSH to Moeller

March 11 (Reuters) - British real estate agent Countrywide on Wednesday said it has failed to complete the sale of its business Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) to Monaco-based property entrepreneur John Bengt Moeller.

The company added it was looking at legal options against Moeller and is in talks with another potential buyer for LSH.

Countrywide, also in talks to merge with larger rival LSL Property Services, said it expects annual adjusted core earnings to be ahead of expectations but flagged some softening due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Samantha Machado and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)