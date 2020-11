Nov 9 (Reuters) - Real estate agent Countrywide Plc said on Monday it has received an early-stage approach from real estate management firm Connells Ltd to buy the British firm for 250 pence a share.

The interest comes months after bigger rival LSL Property Services dropped plans for an all-share merger with Countrywide. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)