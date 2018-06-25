FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 6:33 AM / in an hour

Countrywide lowers profit forecast, plans more equity financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest real estate agent Countrywide Plc on Monday cut its half-year adjusted core earnings forecast and said it plans to lower debt by at least 50 percent through additional equity financing.

The company said it now expects adjusted core earnings to fall by about 20 million pounds ($26.5 million) in the first half from the same period last year, adding that it does not expect the shortfall to be recovered in the second half.

$1 = 0.7549 pounds Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

