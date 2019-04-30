Countrywide warns on earnings as Brexit bites

April 30 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc said uncertainty around Britain’s impending exit from the European Union had hit residential and commercial property markets, prompting the nation’s largest estate agent to warn of a shortfall in its first-half earnings.

Countrywide said it now expects first-half adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and exceptional items to be about 5 million pounds ($6.47 million) lower than 2018.

The company had earlier forecast adjusted core earnings to be about 3 million pounds to 5 million pounds lower.