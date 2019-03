March 7 (Reuters) - British real estate agent Countrywide Plc on Thursday forecast flat full-year earnings, citing more market weakness surrounding Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The company, which is experiencing further slowdown in its property transactions, expects its earnings for first half of the year to be hit by about 3 million to 5 million pounds. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)