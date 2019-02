Feb 13 (Reuters) - British real estate agent Countrywide said on Wednesday challenging market conditions led to its core profit for the full year falling by half and added that it remains cautious about its outlook for 2019.

The company said its core earnings for the year ended 31 December 2018 fell 49.2 percent to 33 million pounds ($42.59 million), which included a net charge of 2 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7748 pounds) (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)