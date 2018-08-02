FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 6:17 AM / in 4 hours

UK's Countrywide to raise 140 million pounds in equity sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc is raising 140 million pounds ($183.44 million) from an equity sale to cut debt as the British estate agent posted a 61.5 percent fall in half-year core earnings, in line with its expectations.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to 10.7 million pounds from 27.8 million pounds.

Countrywide also named Paul Creffield as managing director, and Paul Chapman as chief operating officer on Thursday.

$1 = 0.7632 pounds Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

