UPDATE 1-Countrywide forecasts flat full-year profit as Brexit headwinds persist

March 7 (Reuters) - British real estate agent Countrywide Plc on Thursday forecast flat full-year earnings, as demand for homes are expected to remain weak because of the uncertainty around Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The company’s shares fell about 5 percent in early trading.

Countrywide has been trying to get back on its feet after a botched restructuring of its unit forced it to issue shares to raise money and announce four profit warnings last year. A cooling housing market has also added to the company’s problems.

“We encountered market weakness in Q4 due to the further uncertainties surrounding Brexit which is affecting both our sector and consumer confidence as a whole,” Executive Chairman Peter Long said, adding that the headwinds had continued into 2019.

Countrywide said the further slowdown in its residential and commercial property transactions was particularly prominent in London.

The company said weakness in the housing market is expected to hit its earnings for the first half of the year by about 3 million to 5 million pounds.

Adjusted earnings halved to 32.7 million pounds, for the year ended Dec. 31, and included net charges of 2.2 million pounds.

Total income fell 6.8 percent to 627.1 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7591 pounds) (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)